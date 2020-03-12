 
Ator Tom Hanks e a mulher Rita Wilson diagnosticados com coronavírus

Correio da Manhã 01:27
Tom Hanks e Rita Wilson
Tom Hanks e Rita Wilson FOTO: EPA
O ator Tom Hanks e a mulher, Rita Wilson, foram diagnosticados com coronavírus.

O anúncio foi feito esta quarta-feira em comunicado no Instagram.

"Olá pessoal. A Rita e eu estamos na Austrália. Fomos diagnosticados com coronavírus", pode ler-se.


