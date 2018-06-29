Correio da Manhã

Fogo em torre de habitação causa novo susto em Londres

Chamas deflagraram em 12º andar de torre de apartamentos, na zona Leste da cidade.
13:39
Um fogo que deflagrou no 12º andar de uma torre de apartamentos em Londres está a provoacar mais um grande susto na capital londrina. O alerta chegou pelas 12h30 (a mesma hora em Lisboa) desta sexta-feira, indicando que as chamas lavravam num prédio residencial da zona Leste da cidade.

De acordo com a BBC, no local estão 58 bombeiros apoiados por oito veículos.

Não há, para já, registo de vítimas.





Os bombeiros de Londres dizem no seu Twitter oficial que receberam mais de 80 chamadas de alerta e mobilizaram para o local dezenas de operacionais.


De acordo com publicação no Twitter dos Bombeiros londrinos, o incêndio já está sob controlo.




O fogo acontece pouco mais de um ano depois da tragédia de Grenfell, em que 71 pessoas morreram quando um edifício residencial ardeu durante a noite, deixando encurraladas as vítimas dos andares superiores

