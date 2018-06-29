Fogo em torre de habitação causa novo susto em Londres

Chamas deflagraram em 12º andar de torre de apartamentos, na zona Leste da cidade.

13:39

There is a Tower Block in Mile End, London on fire. Fire fighters are attending to it. Pray that everyone is getting out safe. pic.twitter.com/ZN1lHI3KTN — Muhbeen Hussain (@MuhbeenH) June 29, 2018

Please pray for everyones safety my local building in fire also made out of cladding. 12 floor pic.twitter.com/3q7nLYahws — Rise from the Ashes (@IqbalHu1987) June 29, 2018

Firefighters are tackling a fire at a 12th floor flat in #MileEnd The fire is very visible and the Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken more than 80 calls to the fire. https://t.co/5bdeWXNtt0 © @MediocreDave pic.twitter.com/RroTOd0DU2 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 29, 2018

Um fogo que deflagrou no 12º andar de uma torre de apartamentos em Londres está a provoacar mais um grande susto na capital londrina. O alerta chegou pelas 12h30 (a mesma hora em Lisboa) desta sexta-feira, indicando que as chamas lavravam num prédio residencial da zona Leste da cidade.De acordo com a BBC, no local estão 58 bombeiros apoiados por oito veículos.Não há, para já, registo de vítimas.Os bombeiros de Londres dizem no seu Twitter oficial que receberam mais de 80 chamadas de alerta e mobilizaram para o local dezenas de operacionais.De acordo com publicação no Twitter dos Bombeiros londrinos, o incêndio já está sob controlo.O fogo acontece pouco mais de um ano depois da tragédia de Grenfell, em que 71 pessoas morreram quando um edifício residencial ardeu durante a noite, deixando encurraladas as vítimas dos andares superiores