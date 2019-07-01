 
Edição Portugal | África
Barra Cofina

Correio da Manhã

Mundo

Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong e vandalizam instalações do governo

22.º aniversário da transferência de soberania do Reino Unido para a China marcado por confrontos entre a polícia e os manifestantes.
14:56
Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong
Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong
Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong
Manifestantes invadem parlamento em Hong Kong
Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong e vandalizam instalações do governo
Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong e vandalizam instalações do governo
Recorrendo a um carrinho de supermercado metálico os manifestantes tentaram forçar a entrada no edifício da Assembleia
Recorrendo a um carrinho de supermercado metálico os manifestantes tentaram forçar a entrada no edifício da Assembleia.
Recorrendo a um carrinho de supermercado metálico os manifestantes tentaram forçar a entrada no edifício da Assembleia
Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong
Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong
Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong
Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong
Manifestantes invadem parlamento em Hong Kong
Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong e vandalizam instalações do governo
Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong e vandalizam instalações do governo
Recorrendo a um carrinho de supermercado metálico os manifestantes tentaram forçar a entrada no edifício da Assembleia
Recorrendo a um carrinho de supermercado metálico os manifestantes tentaram forçar a entrada no edifício da Assembleia.
Recorrendo a um carrinho de supermercado metálico os manifestantes tentaram forçar a entrada no edifício da Assembleia
Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong
Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong
Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong
Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong
Manifestantes invadem parlamento em Hong Kong
Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong e vandalizam instalações do governo
Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong e vandalizam instalações do governo
Recorrendo a um carrinho de supermercado metálico os manifestantes tentaram forçar a entrada no edifício da Assembleia
Recorrendo a um carrinho de supermercado metálico os manifestantes tentaram forçar a entrada no edifício da Assembleia.
Recorrendo a um carrinho de supermercado metálico os manifestantes tentaram forçar a entrada no edifício da Assembleia
Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong

Relacionadas

Após várias horas de insistência, os manifestantes que se juntavam à porta da Assembleia Legislativa de Hong Kong conseguiram invadir o edifício, esta segunda-feira, recorrendo à força.

Recorrendo a um carrinho de supermercado metálico e mais tarde a vários tubos também de metal, os manifestantes tentaram forçaram a entrada no edifício da Assembleia. As estações televisivas de Hong Kong mostraram centenas de manifestantes, vestidos de negro, a passar por um posto de segurança e a usar barras de aço para derrubar barreiras de acesso ao edifício do Parlamento da cidade.

Nas últimas semanas, centenas de milhares de pessoas saíram às ruas de Hong Kong para protestar contra a lei que permitiria a Carrie Lam, Chefe do Executivo de Hong Kong, e aos tribunais processar pedidos de extradição de suspeitos de crimes para jurisdições sem acordos prévios.







Continuar a ler
Ver comentários
Newsletter Diária Resumo das principais notícias do dia, de Portugal e do Mundo. (Enviada diariamente, às 9h e às 18h)