Manifestantes invadem parlamento de Hong Kong e vandalizam instalações do governo

Recorrendo a um carrinho de supermercado metálico e mais tarde a vários tubos também de metal, os manifestantes tentaram forçaram a entrada no edifício da Assembleia. As estações televisivas de Hong Kong mostraram centenas de manifestantes, vestidos de negro, a passar por um posto de segurança e a usar barras de aço para derrubar barreiras de acesso ao edifício do Parlamento da cidade.

Nas últimas semanas, centenas de milhares de pessoas saíram às ruas de Hong Kong para protestar contra a lei que permitiria a Carrie Lam, Chefe do Executivo de Hong Kong, e aos tribunais processar pedidos de extradição de suspeitos de crimes para jurisdições sem acordos prévios.





Some of the more radical protesters are storming the Legco now despite pro-democracy lawmakers' effort to stop them. Legislator Leung Yiu-chung was tackled on the floor pic.twitter.com/nclAI2RqWO