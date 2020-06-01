 
Polícia atinge criança com gás pimenta durante protesto nos Estados Unidos

Violência dos confrontos entre manifestantes e polícia nos EUA tem vindo a crescer nas últimas noites.
Um polícia atingiu com gás pimenta uma criança durante as manifestações contra a morte de George Floyd em Seattle, nos EUA.

Neste último fim de semana os protestos contra o racismo e a violência policial têm subido de tom e cresceram exponencialmente os números de detidos e feridos.

