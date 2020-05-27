 
Reveladas novas imagens do que aconteceu antes de polícia matar cidadão negro nos EUA

Todos os agentes envolvidos na detenção de George Floyd foram despedidos.
Correio da Manhã 14:19
Novas vídeos mostram momentos antes de polícia matar cidadão negro nos Estados Unidos
Novas vídeos mostram momentos antes de polícia matar cidadão negro nos Estados Unidos FOTO: Direitos Reservados

Novos vídeos divulgados esta quarta-feira mostram os momentos que antecedem a morte de George Floyd por elementos da polícia de Minneapolis, nos Estados Unidos.

Veja as imagens que mostram o cidadão afro-americano a ser retirado do veículo


A atuação do agente, e dos restantes colegas que impávidos e serenos assistiam ao que ali se passava, acabou por matar o afro-americano de 40 anos, George Floyd.

Os quatro agentes envolvidos na morte de George Floyd foram despedidos e o FBI lançou uma investigação ao caso da sua morte.

minneapolis estados unidos george floyd crime lei e justiça questões sociais
