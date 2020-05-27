Edição Portugal | África
New video sent to us shows the moment George Floyd was removed from his vehicle and handcuffed on 38th and Chicago.— Alex Lehnert (@AlexLehnertFox9) May 26, 2020
Video courtesy of Christopher Belfrey pic.twitter.com/MiIIula4sA
Video shows what appears to be the start of the confrontation between #GeorgeFloyd and #Minneapolis #police officers. A restaurant's security footage shows cops taking him into custody, but the restaurant owner says it does not show Floyd resisting #Arrest pic.twitter.com/LjIerm6BaX— Sn00pster (@sn00pdad) May 27, 2020
A atuação do agente, e dos restantes colegas que impávidos e serenos assistiam ao que ali se passava, acabou por matar o afro-americano de 40 anos, George Floyd.
Os quatro agentes envolvidos na morte de George Floyd foram despedidos e o FBI lançou uma investigação ao caso da sua morte.