Edward Snowden vai abrir a Web Summit 2019 em Lisboa a partir da Rússia

Antigo analista de sistemas informáticos, acusado de espionagem, vai participar através de um vídeo em direto desde a Rússia.
SÁBADO 15:11
Edward Snowden, conhecido por revelar detalhes de programas secretos de vigilância conduzidos pelos serviços secretos norte-americanos, vai abrir a Web Summit 2019 a 4 de novembro através de uma transmissão em direto a partir de Moscovo.

Refugiado na Rússia desde 2013, foi acusado de espionagem e alta traição pelos EUA enquanto trabalhava como analista de sistemas na Agência de Segurança Nacional ao revelar a existência de um sistema de vigilância mundial de comunicações e de internet.

A organização da Web Summit indica que numa era em que a privacidade de dados pessoais e cibersegurança são dos tópicos mais falados, "não há ninguém melhor para falar sobre para onde vamos do que o antigo funcionário de inteligência e presidente da Fundação Freedom of Press, Edward Snowden", anunciou na rede social Twitter.

Esta não é a primeira vez que a organização opta por um orador à distância na sessão de abertura. Em 2017, Stephen Hawking abriu aquela que é considerada a maior conferência centrada na tecnologia da Europa.
edward snowden moscovo moscovo web summit internet economia negócios e finanças tecnologias de informação
