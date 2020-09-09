'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' chega ao fim após 14 anos de gravações





Keeping Up With The Kardashians do canal E! vai terminar após 14 anos de gravações e de 20 temporadas, anunciou Kim Kardashian esta terça-feira no Instagram."Foi com corações pesados que tomámos a difícil decisão enquanto família de dizer adeus ao Keeping Up With The Kardashians", escreve a estrela.





O programa, que retratava a vida da família Kardashian-Jenner, lançou as carreiras das irmãs Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall e Kylie.



Apesar do sucesso do programa televisivo, há vários dramas familiares que terão levado à decisão de pôr fim às gravações.



Entre eles está o colapso público de Kanye West, marido de Kim, que sofre de doença bipolar e tem estado envolvido em várias polémicas recentemente.



Vários membros da família têm recusado participar nas gravações do programa e houve ainda um declínio das audiências.



A próxima e última temporada do 'reality show' tem estreia marcada para 2021.







