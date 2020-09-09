 
'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' chega ao fim após 14 anos de gravações

'Reality show' retratava a vida da família Kardashian-Jenner.
Correio da Manhã 16:12
Clã Kardashian
Clã Kardashian FOTO: Instagram
O 'reality show' Keeping Up With The Kardashians do canal E! vai terminar após 14 anos de gravações e de 20 temporadas, anunciou Kim Kardashian esta terça-feira no Instagram.

"Foi com corações pesados que tomámos a difícil decisão enquanto família de dizer adeus ao Keeping Up With The Kardashians", escreve a estrela. 
Ver esta publicação no Instagram

To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim

Uma publicação partilhada por Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) a



O programa, que retratava a vida da família Kardashian-Jenner, lançou as carreiras das irmãs Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall e Kylie.

Apesar do sucesso do programa televisivo, há vários dramas familiares que terão levado à decisão de pôr fim às gravações.

Entre eles está o colapso público de Kanye West, marido de Kim, que sofre de doença bipolar e tem estado envolvido em várias polémicas recentemente.

Vários membros da família têm recusado participar nas gravações do programa e houve ainda um declínio das audiências.

A próxima e última temporada do 'reality show' tem estreia marcada para 2021.
Kim Kardashian West Instagram artes cultura e entretenimento media Keeping Up with The Kardashians
