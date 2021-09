Otamendi e Acuña envolvem-se em confrontos com elemento das autoridades de saúde brasileiras

Treinador brasileiro fala com os jogadores after Brazilian health officials stopped a match against Argentina for the South American soccer qualifiers to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, at the Arena Sao Paulo Stadium, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 05 September 2021. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa, regulator) of Brazil interrupted the match between Brazil and Argentina due to an alleged irregularity in the immigration of four visiting players, in a controversial decision that led to the withdrawal of the teams and the referees. FOTO: EPA/Sebastiao Moreira