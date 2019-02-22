A dor no rosto de quem se despede do seu fiel companheiro canino

Ver esta publicação no Instagram
"I hoped I could give him a magic pill to make him better," Gary Clay said of his dog, Woody, under his breath as his dog slipped away. "Good boy Woody, good boy. I’m going to miss you." • "Last Moments," is a photo essay that explores the intimacy of the human-animal bond - specifically, the last moments before, and after, the passing of a pet at home with their owner. It is a somber, and intense, testimony to the bond and the pain that comes when it is broken. • This series examines the intense connection shared between people and their pets. The decision to have at-home pet euthanasia is part of an emerging trend (to have end of life care in the home, instead of in a clinic). Nationally, tens of thousands of pet owners go through this painful experience each year. • It's important for people going through this to know they're not alone in their grief, and that it's not to be taken lightly. #love #pets #lastmoments
