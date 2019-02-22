Correio da Manhã

A dor no rosto de quem se despede do seu fiel companheiro canino

Reportagem fotográfica retrata o último adeus a vários cães que foram sujeitos a eutanásia nas casas dos donos.
15:47
'Last Moments' ou "Últimos Momentos" é o nome da reportagem fotográfica, da autoria dfe Ross Taylor, que retrata o último adeus de várias famílias aos seus fiéis companheiros caninos antes de serem sujeitos a eutanásia em casa.

As imagens, publicadas no Instagram do fotógrafo, foram captadas durante os anos de 2017 e 2018. Os momentos foram imortalizados com a autorização de várias famílias, donas de cães, do estado da Flórida nos Estados Unidos.

Este trabalho jornalistíco retrata o último adeus a vários animais que foram eutanasiados por vontade e decisão dos próprios donos, nas suas casas.

Ross Taylor decidiu captar estes momentos em fotografias depois de acompanhar a dor de um amigo ao ver o seu fiel companheiro a ficar mal de saúde, até chegar ao ponto de ser obrigado a abatê-lo para acabar com a dor que sofria.

De acordo com dados recentes, são cada vez mais as famílias que recorrem à eutanásia ao domicílio em detrimento de entregar os cães para abate nos hospitais veterinários.

"I hoped I could give him a magic pill to make him better," Gary Clay said of his dog, Woody, under his breath as his dog slipped away. "Good boy Woody, good boy. I’m going to miss you." • "Last Moments," is a photo essay that explores the intimacy of the human-animal bond - specifically, the last moments before, and after, the passing of a pet at home with their owner. It is a somber, and intense, testimony to the bond and the pain that comes when it is broken. • This series examines the intense connection shared between people and their pets. The decision to have at-home pet euthanasia is part of an emerging trend (to have end of life care in the home, instead of in a clinic). Nationally, tens of thousands of pet owners go through this painful experience each year. • It's important for people going through this to know they're not alone in their grief, and that it's not to be taken lightly. #love #pets #lastmoments

