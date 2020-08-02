Até ao último suspiro: Casal de leões morre junto para não viverem um sem o outro

Edição Portugal | África
Uma verdadeira história de amor no mundo animal. Um casal de leões do jardim zoológico de Los Angeles, nos EUA, morreu junto para que nenhum dos indivíduos tivesse que viver sem o outro.
De acordo com um comunicado do zoo, citado pelo jornal Mirror, os leões africanos Hubert e Kalisa, de 21 anos, receberam eutanásia devido ao "declínio da sua saúde".
Os animais, que criaram um vínculo, eram vistos constantemente juntos. Numa entrevista ao LA Times, a diretora de programas do jardim zoológico, Beth Schaefer, considerou o casal "carismático", referindo que "descansavam juntos e aconchegados".
Segundo o jornal britânico, Hubert nasceu a 7 de fevereiro de 1999, no Lincoln Park Zoo, em Chicago. Por sua vez, Kalisa nasceu em 1998, no zoo de Oklahoma.
A história de amor entre os felinos começou quando ambos foram transferidos para o Zoo de Woodland Park, em Seattle, antes de se mudarem para Los Angeles, em 2014.
O macho foi pai de dez filhotes durante toda a sua vida, mas não chegou a procriar com Kalisa.
Ver esta publicação no Instagram
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the loss of our African lion pair, Hubert and Kalisa. Animal care and health staff made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the 21-year-old lions today due to their declining health and age-related illnesses that had diminished their quality of life. “Hubert and Kalisa are an iconic part of the L.A. Zoo experience, and our staff and guests have been touched by their loyal companionship,” said CEO & Zoo Director Denise Verret. “These affectionate companions came to the L.A. Zoo six years ago, and they quickly charmed themselves into our hearts as we observed their magnificent beauty and unique bond. It was often said, you don’t see Kalisa without Hubert being close by. So, while it is truly heart-wrenching that we had to say goodbye to this iconic pair, we can take comfort in knowing they left together. These lions will remain a positive part of our history, and they will be greatly missed.” With an average life expectancy of mid-teens and about 17 years in Zoos, Hubert and Kalisa were considered elderly when they arrived at the L.A. Zoo in 2014 from the Woodland Park Zoo, where they had first bonded. They quickly became favorites among L.A. Zoo guests and staff and were known for their frequent cuddles and nuzzles. “I have to commend our animal care and veterinary staff for the great care they’ve given this pair, a couple who lived longer than most lions do in human care and the wild.” Please join us in honoring Hubert and Kalisa and their legacy by sharing some of your favorite memories of them here or by tagging LA Zoo.
"Estes companheiros afetuosos chegaram ao zoo de Los Angeles há seis anos e rapidamente conquistaram os nossos corações com a sua beleza e vínculo único", recordou a diretora do jardim zoológico, Denise Verret.
De acordo com o jornal britânico, a espécie vive, em média, 17 anos, em cativeiro.