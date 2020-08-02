Até ao último suspiro: Casal de leões morre junto para não viverem um sem o outro

A notícia caiu como uma bomba, deixando a maioria dos guineenses aterrados. O semanário local 'Fraskera' denunciou alegados raptos de crianças em Gabu, 200 quilómetros a leste de Bissau, a capital, levando muitos a estabelecer o inevitável paralelo com a situação que se vive em Moçambique. No caso da Guiné, os raptores, além de presumivelmente matarem as crianças para tráfico de órgãos, também negociarão as suas vítimas com canibais locais. Um novo horror.