Movimento pede à FIFA que estenda convite à equipa de resgate

Federação Internacional de Futebol convidou as 12 crianças e o treinador presos na gruta para assistir à final do Mundial 2018 em Moscovo.
19:00
A FIFA endereçou um convite aos jovens e ao treinador tailandeses, que ficaram presos na gruta, para assistirem à final do Mundial da Rússia, que decorre no domingo no Estádio Lujniki em Moscovo, através de um comunicado.

Os internautas reagiram prontamente nas redes sociais ao convite do presidente da Federação Internacional de Futebol, Gianni Infantino, pedindo para que o convite se estendesse também a todos os mergulhadores que têm ajudado na operação de salvamento das 12 crianças e do treinador, soterrados numa gruta na Tailândia.
Até ao momento, o órgão presidido por Gianni Infantino ainda não atualizou o comunicado, mas os pedidos continuam a aumentar nas redes sociais, especialmente no Twitter.

Estão envolvidos nas operações de salvamento 90 nadadores, de entre os quais, 40 são de nacionalidade tailandesa.

 Foram este domingo resgatadas as primeiras quatro crianças. Espera-se que nas próximas horas as operações sejam retomadas, até porque as condições metereológicas continuam a piorar naquela região da Tailândia, o que pode atrasar os trabalhos das equipas de salvamento.

