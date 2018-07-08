Movimento pede à FIFA que estenda convite à equipa de resgate

Federação Internacional de Futebol convidou as 12 crianças e o treinador presos na gruta para assistir à final do Mundial 2018 em Moscovo.

Gianni Infantino, pedindo para que o convite se estendesse também a todos os mergulhadores que têm ajudado na operação de salvamento das 12 crianças e do treinador, soterrados numa gruta na Tailândia.





FIFA letter to Thailand Govt. Rescued soccer team invited to watch Football world Cup in Moscow.

FIFA, the rescue team members also should be invited !#worldcup #SamanKunan #ThailandCaveRescue pic.twitter.com/wVqOVKUFZw — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 8, 2018



Até ao momento, o órgão presidido por Gianni Infantino ainda não atualizou o comunicado, mas os pedidos continuam a aumentar nas redes sociais, especialmente no Twitter.



Estão envolvidos nas operações de salvamento 90 nadadores, de entre os quais, 40 são de nacionalidade tailandesa.





@FIFAWorldCup @fifamedia @FIFAcom with all the talk about it’s comming home - we need to remember the football team trapped underground in caves in Thailand. Let’s hope they are really comming home and please make them and their rescuers guests of honour for the World Cup Final — Adil Pastakia #FBPE (@Adil_Pastakia) July 8, 2018

It's going to be a fantastic World Cup final with all the rescued Thailand cave football team there.



Obviously, let's have all the rescuers too. — Mind-in-Requiem (@PeteRoberts639) July 8, 2018

Foram este domingo resgatadas as primeiras quatro crianças. Espera-se que nas próximas horas as operações sejam retomadas, até porque as condições metereológicas continuam a piorar naquela região da Tailândia, o que pode atrasar os trabalhos das equipas de salvamento.



A FIFA endereçou um convite aos jovens e ao treinador tailandeses, que ficaram presos na gruta, para assistirem à final do Mundial da Rússia, que decorre no domingo no Estádio Lujniki em Moscovo, através de um comunicado.Os internautas reagiram prontamente nas redes sociais ao convite do presidente da Federação Internacional de Futebol,