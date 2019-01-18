Equipa de mergulhadores avista e toca em tubarão branco gigante

Mergulhadora Ocean Ramsey estava a fotografar tubarões tigres quando o tubarão branco apareceu.

Uma equipa de mergulhadores foi surpreendida no Havai por um dos maiores tubarões brancos do mundo e até houve quem conseguisse tocar na fêmea."Vimos alguns tubarões tigre e esta fêmea apareceu. Os outros desapareceram", começou por dizer uma das mergulhadores, Ocean Ramsey, a uma publicação local."Saímos para mergulhar ao nascer do sol e ela ficou ao nosso lado o dia todo", confessou, sublinhando que estava a fotografar tubarões tigres quando o tubarão branco apareceu.A mergulhadora não quis perder a oportunidade de nada com o tubarão e fê-lo.