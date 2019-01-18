Correio da Manhã

Equipa de mergulhadores avista e toca em tubarão branco gigante

Mergulhadora Ocean Ramsey estava a fotografar tubarões tigres quando o tubarão branco apareceu. 
Uma equipa de mergulhadores foi surpreendida no Havai por um dos maiores tubarões brancos do mundo e até houve quem conseguisse tocar na fêmea. 

"Vimos alguns tubarões tigre e esta fêmea apareceu. Os outros desapareceram", começou por dizer uma das mergulhadores, Ocean Ramsey, a uma publicação local. 

"Saímos para mergulhar ao nascer do sol e ela ficou ao nosso lado o dia todo", confessou, sublinhando que estava a fotografar tubarões tigres quando o tubarão branco apareceu. 

A mergulhadora não quis perder a oportunidade de nada com o tubarão e fê-lo. 

I waited quietly, patiently, observing as she swam up to the dead sperm whale carcass and then slowly to me passing close enough I gently put my hand out to maintain a small space so her girth could pass. I know some people criticize touch but what some don’t realize is that sometimes sharks seek touch, she swam away escorted by two rough-toothed dolphins who danced around her over to one of my @oneoceandiving shark research vessels and proceeded to use it as a scratching post, passing up feeding for another need. I wish more people would have a connection with sharks and the natural world, because then they would understand that it’s not petting sharks or pushing them off to maintain a respectable space that is hurting sharks (because trust me if she didn’t like being pet she can handle and communicate ) it’s the wasteful and cruel practice of grabbing and catching sharks to cut off their fins (which slowly kills them) for #sharkfinsoup in a process called #sharkfinning or the wasteful #sharkfishing or #sharksportfishing If it bothers you that I touched the shark please click on one of the hashtags above and leave them a negative comment first #HelpSaveSharks #SpreadAwareness #FinBanNow #bansharkfinning #Sharkfin Vid shot on my @gopro #gopro3000 #goproforacause out with @oneoceandiving with @juansharks ?? @mermaid_kayleigh @camgrantphotography ?? @forrest.in.focus @oneoceanresearch @oneoceanglobal @waterinspired @oneoceansharks @oneoceanhawaii @oneoceaneducation #savetheocean #sharktouch #touchingsharks #oneoceanteam #discoversharks #discoverocean #greatwhitesharkinhawaii #freedivingwithsharks #whitesharkhawaii #deadwhalehawaii #dolphinsandsharks # #Hawaii #sharka

Uma publicação partilhada por Ocean Ramsey #OceanRamsey (@oceanramsey) a




