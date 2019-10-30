 
Trump coloca doces em cima de cabeça de uma criança e momento torna-se viral

Presidente dos EUA protagonizou um momento insólito durante as festividades de Halloween na Casa Branca.
Correio da Manhã 13:11
Tal como é habitual, o presidente dos EUA e a primeira-dama distribuíram doces a várias crianças durante as festividades de Halloween da Casa Branca, esta segunda-feira.

Donald Trump protagonizou um momento insólito e repleto de humor com uma criança que vestia um fato de Mineon, dos filmes de animação "Gru, o Maldisposto".

O presidente deu uma palmadinha na cabeça da criança com uma barra de chocolate, pousando-o por cima da mesma. Também Melania decidiu entrar na brincadeira, seguindo o exemplo do marido.

View this post on Instagram

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump celebrated Halloween at the White House in characteristically bizarre fashion. This year, that meant trying to put candy on top of a child's costume for no apparent reason. In this odd, disconcerting moment, you can watch as a child in a Minion costume comes away completely empty-handed as Trump tries to place some candy on top of their Minion head, despite the fact that the child is carrying a candy bag. Melania immediately follows POTUS's lead, but the candy bars fall off, because the Minion head, like a human head, is fairly cylindrical. The Minion walks away with nothing, presumably confused by how unnecessarily weird their entire experience was. Tap the link in our bio for more of the bizarre, "spooky" sights and sounds from the White House's version of Halloween. : @skynews, h/t StewartSmithTwt on Twitter

A post shared by New York Magazine (@nymag) on



Pouco depois, os doces acabam por escorregar da cabeça da criança, deixando-a visivelmente confusa com a situação.
