Trump coloca doces em cima de cabeça de uma criança e momento torna-se viral

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump celebrated Halloween at the White House in characteristically bizarre fashion. This year, that meant trying to put candy on top of a child's costume for no apparent reason. In this odd, disconcerting moment, you can watch as a child in a Minion costume comes away completely empty-handed as Trump tries to place some candy on top of their Minion head, despite the fact that the child is carrying a candy bag. Melania immediately follows POTUS's lead, but the candy bars fall off, because the Minion head, like a human head, is fairly cylindrical. The Minion walks away with nothing, presumably confused by how unnecessarily weird their entire experience was.